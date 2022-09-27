Baton Rouge rapper Torrence Hatch, A.K.A “Lil Boosie”, recently went on Revolt and reflected on some of the decisions he’s made in the past. When asked if he would have made different choices the rapper responded with: “I woulda done everything different. I woulda took rapping serious, like, 8-9 years ago. I woulda done it totally different if I could take it back, ’cause I ain’t wanna go to jail man.”

On October 22, 2008, Hatch was arrested after police found marijuana and a Glock in his car. Boosie pled guilty to the drug charges and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Boosie Badazz attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET )

The rapper was electronically monitored and placed under house arrest between the time of his plea and sentencing; unfortunately for the 39-year-old, his sentence was doubled once authorities found out he had broken house arrest, thus, violating his probation. In the summer of 2010, Boosie was also charged with first-degree murder. He was 26 at the time.

In late 2009, during his last few hours as a free man, the controversial figure would sit down and talk about his life decisions before being put behind bars soon after. “They’re treating me on who they think I am,” he said at the time. “They judging me on Boosie Bad Azz, not Torrence Hatch.”

The “Wipe Me Down” recording artist explained to Revolt that there’s a difference between the music he makes and the life he actually lives. He also went on to explain the reason for breaking his house arrest, stating that he was sued by promoters for missing his concert dates and was worried that if he missed more shows he wouldn’t have the money to support his family. Boosie was a father of seven at the time, with one more on the way.

“I had to go do these two shows these last two days to feed my family,” Hatch recalled.

The Louisiana-born star is 39 now, and while he wishes he would have done things differently in the past, he understands that he put himself in those situations. “I ain’t wanna go to jail bro. But that’s how it goes, you know? I chose that life,” Torrence admitted during his Revolt interview.

That said, prison may not have been a complete waste of time for the rapper. Boosie has since gone on record to say he wrote over 1,000 songs while locked up.