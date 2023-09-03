Drake & Cole Bennett Announce Music Video In The Works

Amid a lot of hype for his upcoming album For All The Dogs, Drake recently announced what’s assumedly a big part of his rollout. There are a lot of things that can contribute to a project lead-up: singles, press runs, tours, and of course, music videos. What’s more is that this marks a first-time collaboration between the “Privileged Rappers” MC and one of the best in the game when it comes to visuals. Moreover, he recently posted on his Instagram Story that he’s working on a music video with none other than Cole Bennett. If you don’t recognize that name, you will most definitely recognize many MVs from his long list of directed work via his creative outlet, Lyrical Lemonade.

“Coming soon,” Drake captioned a picture of Cole with a camera with an owl and lemon emoji. “I was gonna keep it a secret but…” Bennett replied in an IG Story of his own reposting Drizzy’s photo. This is overall a very exciting prospect, not just for the historic nature of this team-up but for the anticipation surrounding For All The Dogs. More importantly, though, it’s a massive level-up for the acclaimed director in terms of visibility, though he doesn’t need the OVO mogul to keep building his career forward.

Drake & Cole Bennett Are Cooking Up Something Special

For example, Cole Bennett recently worked with Lil Yachty once more for the video for his recent single, “TESLA.” With colorfully coordinated shots, crisp clarity, and compelling composition, it’s a simple but effective display of his talents. Considering Yachty and Drake’s own great relationship, maybe this is the connection that Bennett needed to link up with the latter. However, with the massive reputation he’s already amassed, there’s no way that the Toronto superstar wasn’t aware of his reach.

No matter how you slice it, this opportunity gathered more conversation and buzz than most music videos these days. It’ll be very exciting to see what they craft together. All we can hope for is that, if they’re happy with it and fans are too, it won’t be their last team-up. For more news and the latest updates on Drake and Cole Bennett, come back to HNHH.

