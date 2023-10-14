Cole Bennett Appears To Respond To Sommer Ray Diss

During a recent N3on stream, Sommer Ray claimed that she's slept with Cole Bennett. The Instagram model also shared that she doesn't sleep with well-known people, later whispering that Bennett isn't "famous." Though Ray's revelation was an accident, as she forgot she was wearing a microphone, it's sparked some debate surrounding the Lyrical Lemonade founder's notoriety.

While Bennett's well-established career as a music video director has certainly gained him the respect of his peers, it seems as though Ray wouldn't exactly consider him a household name. Regardless, he appears to be unbothered amid the whole debacle. Recently, he took to Twitter to share a message with followers, and many think it was a response.

Cole Bennett Seems To Want Out Of The Drama

"If it’s not about art, leave me out of the conversation," the 27-year-old wrote yesterday. It's unconfirmed whether or not his message was actually a response to Ray's comments. It's clear, however, that Bennett would rather focus on his work than gossip surrounding his love life. He's surely been busy, recently dropping off a new music video for Drake's For All The Dogs track "Another Late Night" featuring Lil Yachty. He teamed up with Yachty again in August to create a visual for his single "TESLA."

Last year, he also appeared on the Full Send Podcast, where he reflected on working alongside Kanye West on YNW Melly's "Mixed Personalities" video shoot. As expected, he claimed that it wasn't all that easy. "Kanye hits me the night it's supposed to drop - the night before - and he's like, 'let's make the video black and white,'" he recalled. "I said we have to think about Melly here. It's his song at the end of the day. It's his vision. He's also not here to have an input on it." What do you think of Sommer Ray's diss? Do you think Cole Bennett's Tweet was a response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Cole Bennett.

