Drake Set To Hit New Milestone On The U.K. Charts

Drake released For All The Dogs on Friday, and it is already one of the biggest albums in the world right now. Overall, Drizzy has always been a streaming and sales darling. He can get you 500K units without pushing a single bundle. If he did include bundles, his sales could easily be in the millions. Regardless, the megastar remains one of the biggest artists ever. For All The Dogs was highly anticipated, so it should come as no surprise that it is currently selling as well as it is.

Unfortunately for Drake, there has been a lot of criticism surrounding this album. Some people feel as though the project is entirely too unfocused. Moreover, there are some who believe the album is his worst yet. On top of this, you have Joe Budden publically chastising the artist for linking up with the youth. It seems like critically, Drizzy cannot catch a break. However, his sales continue to reflect just how big a showstopper he really is.

Read More: Drake Praised Joe Budden In Resurfaced Footage: Watch

Drake Continues To Dominate

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Drake performs on day 1 of the New Look Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 3, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

According to Billboard, it has been reported that For All The Dogs will be the number-one album in the U.K. this week. Overall, this will be his sixth time topping the U.K. charts. Over the past few years, the Canadian megastar has been embracing the U.K. sound. In fact, he recently linked up with Central Cee, which led to an incredible freestyle. Needless to say, he is embedded in the country, and music listeners overseas continue to support him.

So far, For All The Dogs is set to sell 450K units in its first week. However, that number can change as the week goes on. With public opinion on the album in a polarizing state, there is no telling how the streams could break. Let us know what you think of the new album, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Drake Seemingly Shades Joe Budden: “Rushed Conclusions On Best Buy Podcast Mics”

[Via]