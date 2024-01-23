Kanye West Goes Ballistic On Fan Who Tells Him To "Go Back To The Old Ye"

What are the lyrics in Ye's The Life of Pablo track "I Love Kanye?" "I miss the old Kanye... I hate the new Kanye / The bad mood Kanye / The always rude Kanye / Spaz in the news Kanye." That song is nearly eight years old at this point and it still rings true to this day. It will forever be a narrative that surrounds the legendary visionary. However, it might be a naive view of his personality. He has always been making controversial statements and acting out in public. While Kanye's actions are not always justified, it is an idea that the people in that camp need to come to accept.

Aristotle said it best, "There is no great genius without some touch of madness." One fan seems to still be struggling with this newest version of Mr. West and Kanye is not looking to cater to his whims. The Georgia-born artist got some pushback from an Instagram user and he decided to respond to him. Ye starts the back-and-forth, saying, "N****. You can't tell me what to do on my page. Unfollow if you don't like it." Then, the fan replies, saying how much he loves his music and how much of an inspiration he is. In addition, he begs him to go back to the "old Ye [he] used to love."

Read More: Kanye West "Vultures:" Ye Reveals Three Release Dates For All Three Volumes

Kanye Is Fed Up

That really sent him over the edge. He appears to end the conversation with a series of four messages. "Life is change. Please don't change," Kanye says. "F*** you and every single person trying to tell me who I need to be what I need to post what I need to focus on who I can vote on what type of music I should make what kind of clothes I should wear. Is that inspiring enough for you and your friends." Funny enough, this is the second person to come after him. Just yesterday, a man got testy and spat at him and his wife Bianca Censori in Los Angeles.

What are your thoughts on Kanye West arguing with a fan in the Instagram DMs about going back to the old Ye? Who was more out of line in this situation and why? Do you agree or disagree with the fan's take? Where do you lie on whether or not Kanye is misunderstood? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Bianca Censori Loves Kanye West & His Titanium Teeth So Much, She Made Them Her Phone Lock Screen