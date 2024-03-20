JT Claps Back At Fan Who Says She Doesn't Have Enough Songs To Tour

City Girls rapper JT has been on a Twitter tirade today. She's posted dozens and dozens of tweets, some of them positive and others confrontational. One of the best was a joke about Lil Uzi Vert being proud of her for finally getting a job. The job she's talking about is touring as she's about to embark on her first ever solo tour. As the first show on the tour is just a few days away, she's found herself defending some of her creative decisions along the way.

In a tweet from a now privated account, a fan called out JT for not having enough songs to tour. They joked about the rapper only having "three songs" as a solo artist. They seem to be unaware that she has an entire catalog of City Girls songs she could perform. "Yes! Yall go see bitches with no songs pour liquor down they throat but yall draw the line with my great music? Go sit your goofy ass down be trying to be so different matter fact come work the door!" JT's response quote tweet reads. Check out the full Twitter interaction below.

JT Thinks She Has Plenty Of Songs

This isn't even the first time JT has had to defend her tour on Twitter. Another fan tried to call her out for the kinds of venues that she is playing on the tour. As usual, she had a hard-hitting clap back for the fan that justified many of the bars and clubs she's performing in. She's often picking fights with people online to the extent that many try to bait her with hateful comments specifically to provoke a response.

Last year, City Girls released their new album RAW. One of the fan-favorite tracks on the record is JT's solo song "No Bars." What do you think of JT's response to a fan's claim that she doesn't have enough songs to go on a solo tour? Do you plan on seeing her on tour later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

