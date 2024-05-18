Yung Miami's Questionable Comment Sparks Debate As Diddy & Cassie Footage Goes Viral

Some social media users think Yung Miami should break her silence.

Yesterday, CNN exclusively obtained disturbing 2016 footage of Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Cassie, which has since gone viral. In the footage, he's seen following her out of a hotel room, and seemingly pulling her to the ground. He then appears to kick her and attempt to drag her back through the hallway. As the footage makes its rounds online, countless social media users and peers are weighing in, expressing shock and disgust over the alleged assault.

Amid all of the talk surrounding the graphic footage, commenters began to call Diddy's non-exclusive fling Yung Miami into question, causing her to trend on Twitter/X yesterday. Now, they've dug up an old Instagram comment written by the City Girls performer, in which she responds to a fan who brought up Cassie's allegations against Diddy. For those who don't recall, the singer filed a now-settled lawsuit against the mogul in November of last year, accusing him of sexual assault, domestic violence, and more.

Yung Miami Dismisses Fan's Comment About Cassie

"You ain't learning from Cassie sista," the fan commented underneath a photo of her and Diddy. At the time, Yung Miami seemed to brush the comment off, simply telling the fan "I think you under the wrong b*tch page LMAOOOOO." The resurfaced remark has managed to spark a debate in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section, as Instagram users argue about whether or not the Caresha Please host should have to answer for Diddy's alleged crimes.

While many believe that she should break her silence on the graphic footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie, others are coming to her defense. What do you think of social media users criticizing Yung Miami for the way she previously responded to a comment about Cassie? Do you believe that social media users are being too harsh, or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

