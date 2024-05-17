Yung Miami Trends On Twitter Following Diddy Security Footage

BYLavender Alexandria283 Views
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Fans got into heated debates over the level of outrage directed at Caresha.

The news has gotten worse and worse for Diddy as 2024 has gone on. After he took to Instagram earlier this month asking fans to show their love for him and claiming the truth would come out eventually, many believed there would be more drama soon. That came to fruition this morning when CNN shared a newly leaked hotel security camera video. In the video Diddy seems to be physically assaulting Cassie, something she accused him of in a lawsuit filed last year. Like with much of the Diddy news, fans subsequently pivoted to asking what his most recent girlfriend Yung Miami thinks about it.

Yung Miami's real name Caresha was on Twitter's trending topics just a few hours after the video leaked. Some fans took to the platform to try and separate Miami from the ongoing events involving Diddy. Others claim that her association with the rapper may end up ruining her career. Others went digging for receipts that her affiliation with the rap mogul went pretty deep. Backlash to that saw even more fans claiming people were more upset with Caresha than with Diddy himself. Check out a few of the tweets discussing her involvement below.

The leaked video is only the most recent incident in months of months of trouble dating back to last week. It follows a period of relative silence following the March raid of two of his properties by the federal government. They were in connection with an investigation into sex trafficking that is believed to still be ongoing. The rap world has continued to react to Diddy news as its revealed including dozens of reactions to the newly leaked video.

What do you think of Yung Miami finding herself trending on Twitter following new disparaging Diddy news? Do you agree that fans are getting more upset with Caresha over the new video than they are over Diddy himself? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
