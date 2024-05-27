Yung Miami Once Again Proves She's The Twerking Queen

BYLavender Alexandria138 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Yung Miami attends the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on May 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Fans can't help but crack their jokes in the comments.

Yung Miami's fans are used to her going viral for a myriad of reasons. This year that's frequently been through her ties to Diddy, who has had a pretty rough year by just about any standards. Miami has found herself trending multiple times for Diddy related stories that don't have anything to do with her. Most recently that came with the release of video that shows the rap mogul allegedly assaulting Cassie, which caused people to bring up Miami online. That sparked fan debate over whether people were more mad at Miami than at Diddy himself.

Of course another reason people talk about Yung Miami is for her looks. She's no stranger to sharing thirst traps, or more specifically, twerking videos. She declared herself one of rap predominate twerk artists on a few different occasions and has some proof to back it up. The newest is a video recorded of her in a club showing off her moves. But even there some of the most upvoted comments are cracking jokes about Diddy. Check out the full video and some of the reactions to it below.

Read More: Yung Miami's New Era Is All About Yams

Yung Miami's Newest Viral Twerking Video

Earlier this month, CNN leaked a video of hotel security camera footage. The video shows what appears to be Diddy pretty relentlessly assaulting Cassie, something she claimed happened in a lawsuit she filed last year. Despite denying the allegations at first, Diddy apologized for his actions in the video. That turned out to be the last straw for some that had been quiet or outright defenders of Diddy. It caused Miami to finally unfollow him on Instagram, something fans took notice of immediately. She wasn't even the only celeb to finally unfollow him as LeBron James did the same following the video.

What do you think of Yung Miami's new video once again showing off her twerking skills making the rounds online? Do you think the fans who continue to bring up Diddy while discussing Miami are being fair to her? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Yung Miami & Skilla Baby Are On That "CFWM" Energy: Listen

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - ArrivalsMusicYung Miami Trends On Twitter Following Diddy Security Footage26.2K
2023 Dreamville Music FestivalMusicYung Miami Challenges Sexyy Red To A Twerking Battle5.7K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ShowMusicYung Miami Accused Of Stealing Lyrics From Up-And-Coming Rapper On Her New Song5.1K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ShowMusicYung Miami Shows Off Her Grandma's Holiday Dance Moves3.9K