Yung Miami Once Again Proves She's The Twerking Queen

Yung Miami's fans are used to her going viral for a myriad of reasons. This year that's frequently been through her ties to Diddy, who has had a pretty rough year by just about any standards. Miami has found herself trending multiple times for Diddy related stories that don't have anything to do with her. Most recently that came with the release of video that shows the rap mogul allegedly assaulting Cassie, which caused people to bring up Miami online. That sparked fan debate over whether people were more mad at Miami than at Diddy himself.

Of course another reason people talk about Yung Miami is for her looks. She's no stranger to sharing thirst traps, or more specifically, twerking videos. She declared herself one of rap predominate twerk artists on a few different occasions and has some proof to back it up. The newest is a video recorded of her in a club showing off her moves. But even there some of the most upvoted comments are cracking jokes about Diddy. Check out the full video and some of the reactions to it below.

Yung Miami's Newest Viral Twerking Video

Earlier this month, CNN leaked a video of hotel security camera footage. The video shows what appears to be Diddy pretty relentlessly assaulting Cassie, something she claimed happened in a lawsuit she filed last year. Despite denying the allegations at first, Diddy apologized for his actions in the video. That turned out to be the last straw for some that had been quiet or outright defenders of Diddy. It caused Miami to finally unfollow him on Instagram, something fans took notice of immediately. She wasn't even the only celeb to finally unfollow him as LeBron James did the same following the video.

