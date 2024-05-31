Yung Miami Celebrates Her Son's 5th Grade Prom

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Yung Miami of City Girls performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
She dropped an adorable photo shoot of the boy.

Yung Miami isn't shy about being one of the proudest parents in rap. Even though the competition for that can be pretty stiff she makes a pretty good case for herself by celebrating her kids online regularly. The most recent example came from her son, who is in fifth grade. He's already on his way to a school dance and Miami went full parent mode celebrating. She took to Instagram to share a photoshoot of her son and his date hilariously posing in a car they're far to young to drive.

In the comments, fans have a variety of reactions to the post. Some find it totally adorable that Miami is so proud of her son. But others are trying to point out issues they have with the arrangement. "Lil Momma gotta a full face and a wig on? 😮In the 5th grade I could barely wear vaseline on my lips" one comment says in reference to the girl accompanying Miami's son. "The only prom I got in 5th grade was PROMotion to the 6th grade 😩😭😭😭😭" another fan jokes about how young the pair are. Check out the adorable photo shoot and some of the fan reactions to it below.

Yung Miami Is The Proudest Parent

For much of 2024 Yung Miami has been dealing with fallout from her association with Diddy. She recently unfollowed him on Instagram after the leaking of a video that reportedly showed him assaulting Cassie on hotel security footage. Nearly every time Diddy found himself in trouble this year, Miami ended up trending on social media. Some fans pointed out that many online seemed more mad at Miami then they were at Diddy himself.

What do you think of Yung Miami setting up an adorably photo shoot for her son's 5th grade prom? Do you agree with some fans in the comments that 5th grade is too young to be going to something like a prom? Let us know in the comment section below.

