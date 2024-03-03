Yung Miami Shares Throwback Photo, Claims She Was Driving At 14

It's no secret that Yung Miami has managed to find plenty of success in the music industry, but as it turns out, she was an It girl long before becoming a household name. Earlier this week, the femcee took to social media to reflect on her childhood, sharing an old photo of herself as a high schooler. In the photo, Yung Miami proudly poses in front of a car, flexing a pair of fuzzy multicolored boots, a plaid top, and a denim skirt. "Miramar high school days I think 9th grade with my Pontiac g6," she captioned the photo.

While fans are certainly getting a kick out of Caresha's throwback look, they're more impressed by the fact that she was driving at such a young age. Some commenters find it hard to believe, however, prompting her to defend herself. "Baby you was not driving in 9th gradeeee," one user wrote alongside a laughing emoji. "Yes I was I have no reason to lie ask anybody that know me !" she clapped back.

Yung Miami Revisits Her High School Days

"You had a car as a freshman yea you woulda been too much for me lol," another user said. "Yessssss!!!" she replied, "I thought I was the sh*t my mama didn't play!!!" According to Yung Miami, driving oneself around at a young age is pretty normal where she's from, which various commenters confirmed.

Clearly, the hitmaker is having fun looking back at different phases of her life. Nowadays, however, she's fully committed to her "Yams Era," which fans are still slightly unclear about. What do you think of Yung Miami sharing a throwback to her high school days in her latest Instagram post? What about the City Girl revealing that she started driving herself around at 14? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

