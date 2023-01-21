As a City Girl, Yung Miami has always been something of a trendsetter. While fans often attempt to emulate her designer fashion looks or perfectly beat makeup, others have been attempting to channel her raw – and sometimes NSFW – honesty.

If you tuned into the latest episode of the rapper’s Caresha Please podcast, you’ll know exactly what we’re referring to. The Florida-born artist sat down with Trina earlier this month. The duo spilled plenty of tea about themselves, including their kinkiest bedroom fantasies.

While playing a round of her Resha Roulette card game, Miami admitted that she enjoys golden showers, or being peed on. While the fetish isn’t exactly taboo, it’s one that’s not often talked about or admitted to, especially by someone in the public eye.

Since the new episode premiered a few days ago, the internet has had plenty to say about the mother of two’s confession. Summer Walker hopped in the comment section to ask, “I have genuine questions about this, no judgment. Like do you require a certain level of water intake before this or it doesn’t matter? I’m saying is it that clear [odourless] pee? Or that stankin’ dark yellow Hennessy infused perc 30 black n mild hot wing piss?”

Though she hasn’t got an answer yet, other stars have joined Yung Miami in speaking out about their preference for pee play. Among them is Amara La Negra, who shared the confession on her Instagram Story this weekend.

Amara La Negra attends iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina ’22, presented by the JUVÉDERM collection of fillers, at FTX Arena on October 15, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“Shoutout to all the bitches that love their golden showers,” she said with a laugh after mentioning the episode. “I personally love… I am team golden showers, I don’t think there’s nothing wrong with it!”

However, La Negra does add that it’s not something she would do with just anybody. “It has to be somebody that you really f*ck with, who you really are into. I don’t mind getting a little pee on me, you know what I’m saying?”

She proceeded to imitate gargling the urine before laughing again. “Don’t judge me!” she then yelled to viewers. “And if you do, I don’t give a f*ck! ‘Cuz it’s not gonna stop me from having my golden showers.”

Elsewhere on Caresha Please, Trina was questioned by Yung Miami about the infamous Missy Elliot rumours. Read what she had to say here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]