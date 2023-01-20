Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers.

During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys getting peed on. The comment took Trina back, who further asked for clarity from Miami.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 09: Yung Miami of City Girls performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 09, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“Golden showers? Meaning when a guy pees on you?” Trina asked. “Pee on you everywhere? You like it?”

“I don’t know, it just do something for me,” Miami said.

Needless to say, Twitter and social media at large and a lot to say about the revelation. Shortly after the clip went viral, “Pee Diddy” began trending on Twitter.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 07: Summer Walker attends the Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit State Farm Arena Concert at State Farm Arena on May 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)

However, Summer Walker needed some answers from Miami. She slid in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram post where she asked for specifics, such as water intake and the color of the urine.

“I have genuine questions about this, no judgment. Like do you require a certain level of water intake before this or it doesn’t matter?” she wrote. “I’m saying is it that clear oderless pee or that stankin dark yellow hennessy infused perc 30 black n mild hotwing piss.”

Miami has yet to respond to Summer Walker’s question but perhaps, this is a conversation that should be had on Caresha Please.

Check out the latest episode of Yung Miami’s Caresha Please with Trina below.