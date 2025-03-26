Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance Earns FCC Complaints From Drake Fans & More

In February, Kendrick Lamar graced the stage at Super Bowl LIX for his highly anticipated Halftime Show alongside SZA. Unfortunately, however, not everyone was impressed. According to TMZ Sports, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) received various complaints about the performance. The outlet obtained all 125 of them, which range from gripes about inappropriate language and dance moves to grievances about a "personal vendetta" getting thrown into the mix.

At least 10 of the complaints specifically took issue with Kendrick dissing Drake with his short rendition of "Not Like Us." This is the same song Drake sued Universal Music Group (UMG) over, accusing the label of knowingly spreading the "false and malicious" narrative that he's an alleged pedophile. It's also the same one Kendrick took home a staggering five Grammy awards for the weekend prior.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reportedly, Kendrick Lamar wasn't the only person on the receiving end of smoke either. Some accused Serena Williams of promoting "gang affiliation" with her role in the show. Two complaints also had to do with Kanye West's commercial, which aired in three markets. While this may seem like a lot of complaints, the show was viewed by a whopping 133.5 million people, making 125 just a drop in the bucket. For reference, the FCC got just over 100 complaints about Rihanna's iconic 2024 performance. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's 2020 show got over 1300.