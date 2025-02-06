Kendrick Lamar X Apple Music Super Bowl Press Conference: How To Watch

This Sunday (February 9), we're in for a massive hip-hop moment, as Kendrick Lamar will take the Caesars Superdome stage in New Orleans to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, joined by special guest SZA and a whole lot of momentum behind him. Whether that's his Drake battle, his new album GNX, or his recent Grammy Awards, he has a lot to celebrate and cap off right now for the apparent grand finale to his dominant 2024 run. To preview this moment, Apple Music (specifically rap journalists Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis) will host a Super Bowl press conference with K.Dot today (Thursday, February 6) at 11AM EST.

If you want to watch this press conference live, then you can tune in via YouTube to the NFL's official channel so you can watch this livestream with Kendrick Lamar and Apple Music for the Super Bowl. You can find that link by scrolling a bit further or by clicking on the "Via" link down below. A lot of folks are incredibly excited to witness this, whether their excitement starts with this press conference or if it's solely reserved for the show itself.

Is Kendrick Lamar Performing "Not Like Us" At The Super Bowl?

Another big question that fans have about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl is whether or not he will perform "Not Like Us." For those unaware, the song is at the center of a defamation battle between Drake and UMG, so the NFL and everyone's legal teams might need to take a lot of precaution. But according to a TMZ report, they will take the risk. It seems like the West Coast banger – and legendary diss track – is a part of the Compton lyricist's setlist, although it's still anyone's guess when it comes to how he will actually incorporate it into the show... If this report is true in the first place.