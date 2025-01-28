Mustard Reveals Kendrick Lamar "Felt Like Goku" While Recording "hey now"

There's no doubt that Kendrick Lamar's latest studio album GNX has become another smashing success. His sixth official LP continues to reach milestone after milestone and three tracks from it are already platinum eligible. Those include "squabble up," "tv off," and "luther," with all of them hitting the needed one million unit's threshold. These songs, as well as the rest of the stacked tracklist, have all helped GNX become the fastest to one billion streams on Spotify in 2024 in terms of rap albums. It's also one of the quickest ever in the genre to achieve that mark. You could really give credit to every single record thanks to Kendrick's zany, expressive, and versatile performances.

We think "hey now" is up there for the most dynamic offering on the tape. His angered and nasty delivery on it really sells the energy of the song and the opening lines of his first verse still live rent free in our heads. "Hey now, say now, I'm all about my Yen / Big face Buddha, get my peace from within / Send the kites to all my dirties in the pen / Let the honorary walk for the win, for the win." It just feels like Lamar was in some type of zone that no one was taking him out of.

Kendrick Lamar's Goku Comparison Is Quite Accurate

That's thanks to the ferocious and intimidating beat offered up by Mustard, who's really grown his rapport with his Californian contemporary. Speaking of the producer, he had a fun story to share with the Recording Academy, per Billboard. During his conversation with them, the hitmaker recalls being so blown away by Lamar's performance on "hey now." So much so that he had to ask him about it.

"I had heard ‘Hey Now’ during the ‘Not Like Us’ video shoot; he played me a snippet," Mustard began. "I asked him, ‘Man, what made you do that. And he said, ‘When I heard the beat, I just felt like Goku or something.’ I was like, ‘What?’ And he explained, ‘Yeah, when I hear certain s*** on your beats, it brings out something else in me, so I just did whatever I felt.’ I was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy.'" Goku is one of the most unstoppable characters in all of television, which is something that can be applied to Lamar's dominance in rap right now.