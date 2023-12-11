Aaron Rodgers Gets Another Positive Achilles Update

Aaron Rodgers is coming back, soon.

BYAlexander Cole
New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is someone who was supposed to save the New York Jets franchise. However, that is not what ended up happening. Instead, the Jets have had a pretty miserable season with no solid QB play. Overall, this is all thanks to Rodgers injuring his Achilles in his first drive as a Jet. It was a horrific play that pretty much had everyone cringing. Of course, Achilles is a difficult injury to come back from, and most people were writing him off completely. After all, it takes up to a year to recover.

However, Rodgers has been trying to experiment with alternative forms of treatment. He got a fairly rare surgery and his hope was to come back before the end of the year. Most were looking at him as crazy, however, he has largely proven people to be wrong. For instance, he was recently cleared for practice. Furthermore, we now have an update from TMZ Sports that feels truly shocking. Essentially, he could be coming back to play for the Jets as soon as Christmas Eve.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers Cleared For Practice With The Jets

Aaron Rodgers Is Looking Good

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets reacts after throwing a first quarter touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson #17 in a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

This would take place during Week 16 which means there would be three games left in the season. Moreover, this match is against the Washington Commanders. Overall, it is up to the coaches as to whether he will step on that field. One has to figure the team will throw him out there if they believe there is a chance they make the playoffs. If not, then it is a strong possibility that they just bench him until next season.

Let us know what you think the Jets should do, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers Injury Diagnosis Revealed

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.