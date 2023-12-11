Aaron Rodgers Gets Another Positive Achilles Update

Aaron Rodgers is someone who was supposed to save the New York Jets franchise. However, that is not what ended up happening. Instead, the Jets have had a pretty miserable season with no solid QB play. Overall, this is all thanks to Rodgers injuring his Achilles in his first drive as a Jet. It was a horrific play that pretty much had everyone cringing. Of course, Achilles is a difficult injury to come back from, and most people were writing him off completely. After all, it takes up to a year to recover.

However, Rodgers has been trying to experiment with alternative forms of treatment. He got a fairly rare surgery and his hope was to come back before the end of the year. Most were looking at him as crazy, however, he has largely proven people to be wrong. For instance, he was recently cleared for practice. Furthermore, we now have an update from TMZ Sports that feels truly shocking. Essentially, he could be coming back to play for the Jets as soon as Christmas Eve.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers Cleared For Practice With The Jets

Aaron Rodgers Is Looking Good

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets reacts after throwing a first quarter touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson #17 in a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

This would take place during Week 16 which means there would be three games left in the season. Moreover, this match is against the Washington Commanders. Overall, it is up to the coaches as to whether he will step on that field. One has to figure the team will throw him out there if they believe there is a chance they make the playoffs. If not, then it is a strong possibility that they just bench him until next season.

Let us know what you think the Jets should do, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers Injury Diagnosis Revealed

[Via]