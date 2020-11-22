season ending
- SportsAaron Rodgers Officially Closes The Curtain On Returning To The Field In 2023With his age and the window to win a Superbowl coming to a close soon, it is the right decision. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsLaMelo Ball Suffers Season-Ending Wrist Injury: ReportLaMelo Ball is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a fracture in his right wrist.By Cole Blake
- SportsJoe Burrow Confirms Injury Is Season-Ending: "See Ya Next Year"Joe Burrow confirmed that his season is over after suffering a leg injury, Sunday.By Cole Blake