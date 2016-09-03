casting call
- TVWendy Williams Searches For New Man With Casting CallWendy Williams is back on the market and holding casting calls to find new love.By Azure Johnson
- TVDiddy Calls On Sons Quincy, Christian, & Justin For "Making The Band" RevivalDiddy formally announced last year that he'd be returning with a new season of his hit series "Making the Band."By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake & Future Video Casting Call Has Fans Praying For “WATTBA2”It looks like we’re getting new Drake & Future in 2020.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMichael B. Jordan Doesn't Want Conor McGregor In "Creed 3"Michael B. Jordan is more receptive to the idea of Deontay Wilder joining the cast.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentIMDb Shows Its Colors, Launches "Freedive" Streaming PlatformLittle did we know, Amazon is the proprietor of the trusted IMDb database.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Announces Live Casting Call For "BMF" & Shares Character Descriptions50 Cent is working with the people for his upcoming television series.By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Cast Cardi B's Strip Club "Foes" In The "Good Form" Music VideoNicki Minaj returns Cardi B's serve with a master shot of pettiness.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Exposes Impostors' Use Of His Name For "Fake Sh*t" Casting CallThe rapper issues another warning.By Zaynab
- MusicXXXTentacion TV Pilot In The Works, Casting Call Has BegunAn ambitious company is putting together a TV Pilot centered around XXXTentacion.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Casting Call Adds To Suspicion Creators Stole The IdeaThe evidence against the Duffer brothers looks incriminating. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsKanye West Asks For "Multiracial Women Only" In Yeezy Season 4 Casting CallAuditions to participate in the Yeezy Season 4 fashion show will be held tomorrow in NYC. They are open to "multiracial women only." By Angus Walker