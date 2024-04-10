Eminem "Stans" Documentary Posts Open Casting Call

Arguably Eminem's biggest hater, Benzino, has been on his neck with full force in recent months. The two MCs have traded insults over diss tracks, even bringing the latter's daughter, Coi Leray, into the beef. While the former head of The Source certainly has Em's attention, at this time he's more concerned with casting some of his biggest fans in a documentary he's been working on at Shady Films. As Uproxx reports, on Wednesday (April 10), the Detroit native's Twitter/X profile lit up with a casting call message urging fans to tell what Eminem means to them on a website for the film.

"👀 Looking for Stans 🎬 for a documentary produced by Eminem & Shady Films. To share your story, please answer the questions here," the tweet reads. The attached questionnaire asks interested people when and how they first heard about Slim Shady, whether they consider themselves to be a "stan," any merchandise they might've collected over the years, fan fiction authors, or artists who've created works inspired by the "Mockingbird" hitmaker.

Are You One of Eminem’s Biggest Stans?

Though it's common slang today, the word "stan" wasn't used in popular culture until Em's Marshall Mathers LP in 2000. On the song "Stan," an overzealous fan writes letters to his favourite rapper, suggesting he's forming a parasocial connection with the rising star. As Slim's busy schedule keeps him from getting back to his supporters, Stan takes the distance as rejection and ultimately ends his own life, along with his girlfriend. By the time the 8 Mile actor does respond in the final verse, it's too late.

Eminem is among the group of rappers who've been holding off on sharing new music for several years now, meaning his fans are more hungry than ever. His Stan documentary is sure to provide them with entertainment, but still, there's a lot that listeners are expecting from his rumoured 2024 album. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

