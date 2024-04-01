Eminem Trolls Fans With April Fools' Album Announcement

Eminem pulled one over on his fans on social media, Monday, with an April Fools' Day troll about releasing a new album. To do so, he shared a trailer for the project with the caption, "Out Now," leading fans to believe he dropped a new effort as a surprise.

Fans expressed their pain in the replies to his post. "This the CRUELEST April Fools joke we’ve ever seen," one user wrote. Another added: "You trolling too hard Marshall… this was just rude." One more fan wrote: "I literally fell for it when the notification popped on my screen."

Eminem Attends Dr. Dre's Walk Of Fame Star Unveiling

Eminem, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at the star ceremony where Dr. Dre is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Despite it being an April Fools' joke, Dr. Dre recently confirmed that Eminem is working on a new project. He made the announcement while appearing on Live! With Jimmy Kimmel, last month. “Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now: Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year,” he said at the time. “And I actually talked to him and he told me it was okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show. So he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow. And he holds his music close to his chest so I haven’t heard everything. I haven’t even heard everything complete that I’ve done, but I’m gonna hear it, and he’s putting out an album this year.”

Eminem Teases New Album On April Fools

Check out Eminem's April Fools' Day post on Twitter above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Eminem and his actual upcoming album on HotNewHipHop.

