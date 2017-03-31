April Fool's Day
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Announces "Montero Deluxe" Featuring Rihanna & NBA YoungBoy On April Fools' DayThe king of Twitter trolling strikes again.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsLil Yachty Kicks YBN Nahmir While He's Down On April Fool's DayLil Yachty's April Fool's Day joke was to say that he likes one of YBN Nahmir's new songs.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsDJ Quik's April Fool's Prank Wasn't Very FunnyDJ Quik made an unnecessary April Fool's Day joke about being shot in his car.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJay-Z "New Album" Tracklist Kicks Off April Fool's DayJay-Z is currently trending over the joke-news that he's releasing a new album called "Ascension."By Alex Zidel
- BeefFlavor Flav Denies Chuck D's Public Enemy Hoax ClaimChuck D said his firing of Flavor Flav was all a ruse but the legendary hypeman is refuting those claims.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureK-Pop Star Lies About Coronavirus Status For April Fool's DayK-Pop singer/actor Kim Jaejoong claimed he had been hospitalized with COVID-19 but it was all part of a dumb April Fool's Day joke.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Nas X Wins April Fool's DayLil Nas X came through with the funniest April Fool's Day joke of the day so far, trolling his fans about his sexual orientation.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Was Unamused By His Kids' Kim Kardashian Death April Fool's PrankShe says Kanye ran upstairs when the kids screamed, "Mommy's dead!"By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentMaisie Williams Reveals "Game Of Thrones" Spoiler On April 1 "Tonight Show"Maisie Williams and Jimmy Fallon delivered a pretty strong April Fool's prank.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJustin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Troll Everyone With Fake Pregnancy NewsJustin Bieber says it isn't an April Fool's joke.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDr. Phil Shaves His Iconic Mustache On April Fool's DayDr. Phil appears to get rid of his mustache in new photos.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersKanye West's "Yandhi" Involved In Elaborate Yeezy 700 April Fool's Day PrankPeople are cutting their Yeezy "Geode" sneakers in half to see if "Yandhi" is inside.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyGoogle Maps Introduces The Snake Game To Celebrate April Fool's DayGoogle Maps wants you to have a little fun. By Chantilly Post
- SportsTom Brady Kicks Off April Fool's Day By Announcing His RetirementIt was all an April Fools Day joke, of course.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West & Dolly Parton Connected In April Fool's Day PrankNo, Kanye West did not buy a theme park.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Rick And Morty" Official April Fool's Day Parody Episode ReleasedRick and Morty are back... kind of. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicApril Fool's Day: 10 Hilarious Musician PranksIncluding the two years of prank calls Russell Crowe received from Michael Jackson.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Facetimes Unsuspecting Bucks Fans At Milwaukee Bus StopGiannis can get the people of Milwaukee to do anything.By Kyle Rooney