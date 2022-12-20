sofia with an F
- RelationshipsAmber Rose Says People Are Obsessed With Her & Kanye West's Past RelationshipThe mother of two joined Sofia Franklyn on her podcast and got candid about past romances with Ye and Wiz Khalifa.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAmber Rose Says She Wants To Be Single ForeverRose recently opened up on the "Sofia with an F" podcast about how men are "pretty disgusting."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty Says He Doesn't Have Sex: "Women Probably Think I'm Gay"Lil Yachty says that he doesn't care about sex anymore.By Cole Blake