Amber Rose Claims Ye Pressured Her To Dress Provocatively Despite Her "Conservative" Values

It's no secret that Amber Rose is known for her seductive image, but according to the personality, that wasn't entirely up to her. During a recent appearance on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, Just B, she opened up about her high-profile relationship with Ye. She says the partnership cemented her image as "this sexpot type of girl." Unfortunately, it doesn't necessarily align with the "conservative" person she is deep down.

“That was my first relationship with a celebrity ever but also in the public eye,” she described. “And he knows a lot about fashion and he always wanted me to dress very sexy... I would have producers saying, ‘We want to do this video for MTV and we want you at the pool, with a bikini on, martini in your hand.’ And I’m like, ‘Ugh, I’m so not her. Like I’m so not her and I get what I come off as but I am so not her.' And they’re like, ‘Well I guess you don’t want to do it then.’”

Amber Rose Looks Back On Her Relationship With Ye

This is far from the only time Ye's been accused of encouraging his partners to dress a certain kind of way, however. He's frequently under fire for his current wife Bianca Censori, for example, and her head-turning looks. Reportedly, the Australian model's family members have even expressed concern over her outfit choices as of late.

Last week, a source even told Page Six that her father has invited her and Ye to Australia to discuss her recent fashion statements, and that she's "hesitant" about the conversation. What do you think of Amber Rose claiming that Ye pressured her to portray a certain image during their relationship? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

