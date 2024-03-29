Amber Rose Claims Ye Pressured Her To Dress Provocatively Despite Her "Conservative" Values

"I get what I come off as but I am so not her," Amber Rose says.

BYCaroline Fisher
Dunhill Fall 2010 Menswear

It's no secret that Amber Rose is known for her seductive image, but according to the personality, that wasn't entirely up to her. During a recent appearance on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, Just B, she opened up about her high-profile relationship with Ye. She says the partnership cemented her image as "this sexpot type of girl." Unfortunately, it doesn't necessarily align with the "conservative" person she is deep down.

“That was my first relationship with a celebrity ever but also in the public eye,” she described. “And he knows a lot about fashion and he always wanted me to dress very sexy... I would have producers saying, ‘We want to do this video for MTV and we want you at the pool, with a bikini on, martini in your hand.’ And I’m like, ‘Ugh, I’m so not her. Like I’m so not her and I get what I come off as but I am so not her.' And they’re like, ‘Well I guess you don’t want to do it then.’”

Read More: Amber Rose Wants Kanye West To Pay Her $20 Million For Inspiring "MBDTF"

Amber Rose Looks Back On Her Relationship With Ye

This is far from the only time Ye's been accused of encouraging his partners to dress a certain kind of way, however. He's frequently under fire for his current wife Bianca Censori, for example, and her head-turning looks. Reportedly, the Australian model's family members have even expressed concern over her outfit choices as of late.

Last week, a source even told Page Six that her father has invited her and Ye to Australia to discuss her recent fashion statements, and that she's "hesitant" about the conversation. What do you think of Amber Rose claiming that Ye pressured her to portray a certain image during their relationship? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kanye West Recalls Nicki Minaj & Amber Rose Threesome Request, Model Retracts Tweet About Ye's Sexual Preferences

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Amber Rose, Kanye West, Nicki MinajRelationshipsKanye West Recalls Nicki Minaj & Amber Rose Threesome Request, Model Retracts Tweet About Ye's Sexual Preferences
Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025RelationshipsBianca Censori's Father Slams Kanye West For Her "Half-Naked" Fashion Statements
"Hi Panda" Jiji's Sculptures Preview Cocktail Hosted By Antoine ArnaultRelationshipsAmber Rose Wants Kanye West To Pay Her $20 Million For Inspiring "MBDTF"
2009 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsRelationshipsAmber Rose Says People Are Obsessed With Her & Kanye West's Past Relationship