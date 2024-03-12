Kanye West, Mia Khalifa, & Tyga Pose For Y/Project F&W Collection, Leaving Some Fans Irate

Outside of being a hip-hop music icon, Kanye West is also closely tied to the fashion world. Everyone who is in the know about sneakers and rap, is certainly familiar with his many renditions of the Yeezy. Now that he is totally separate from Nike and Adidas, he has been on his own selling avant-garde pieces and streetwear. All that is available on yeezy.com. Even though, Ye would have you believe Adidas is screwing him over, he is not totally absolved from receiving criticism. The legendary Georgia-born rapper's antisemitic remarks left the iconic brand no choice but to drop him. It is the exact reason why some fans are so enraged that Kanye West and Y/Project are collaborating.

Our Generation Music also revealed that Tyga and former adult film actress Mia Khalifa, are all models for the Y/Project fashion company. Pop singer Charli XCX and model Irina Shayk are in the mix too, to promote their Fall and Winter collection. Kanye can be seen rocking another form of face protection. This time though it is a heavy, black puffer-like jacket.

Fans Question Y/Project For Including Kanye In Their Lookbook

As we mentioned there are a good number of people that are condemning Y/Project for getting the VULTURES creator involved. One person writes, "So we’re using antisemitic terrorist supporters as faces of campaigns now??? 🤮 anyone who buys anything from this should be ashamed of themselves." Another adds, "Saying u love jews but than collating with a famous antisemite is on another level, that boy Kanye going down the barrel 🤣🤣"

