self-produced
- NewsSoloSam Drops Self-Produced Project, “PRINCIPLES TO DIE BY”The 8-track album sees SoloSam tap S-O-S, Daniyel, and Michael Christmas for features.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsKent Jones Just Dropped Off Latest Single "Bout That" Ft. Rick RossKent Jones and Rozay take turns reminiscing on their come-up.By Angela Savage
- NewsYBN Almighty Jay Drops Off Self-Produced Single "Disappear"YBN Almighty Jay drops off his latest single, "Disappear."
By Aron A.
- NewsSoriano Delivers Hypnotic New Track "Purity"Soriano is back with his new self-produced single.By Aron A.
- NewsTory Lanez Posts Up With Uncle Murda On The Subliminal-Heavy "62"Tory Lanez flexes his producer chops on Uncle Murda's "62."By Devin Ch
- NewsRoyce Da 5'9" Drops The Politically-Charged Single "Field Negro"Royce Da 5'9" isn't putting on a smoke and mirrors show.By Devin Ch
- MusicLupe Fiasco's "DROGAS WAVE:" The Production Credits21 different producers were part of Lupe Fiasco latest project.By Devin Ch
- NewsFather Drops Off New Banger "We Had A Deal"Father drops off two new songs including "We Had A Deal."
By Aron A.
- NewsJMSN Returns With New Self-Produced Single "Talk Is Cheap"Listen to JMSN's new single "Talk Is Cheap," off his upcoming "Velvet" project.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsQuentin Miller Drops Off Another New Track "Rental Cars..."Quentin Miller returns with new single, "Rental Cars..."By Aron A.
- MusicBirdman Announces Big Tymers Single With Mannie Fresh"Designer Caskets" is set to drop on Friday.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Pump Previews Self-Produced Single "ESSKEETIT"Lil Pump shows off his production skills in new video.By Aron A.
- NewsRuss Drops Smooth New Effort "Lean On You"Russ comes through with "Lean On You." By Aron A.
- SongsToo On To Be OffProblem is "Too On To Be Off".By Trevor Smith
- SongsFollow The BuzzardsConsequence releases "Follow The Buzzards".By Trevor Smith