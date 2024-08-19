Flying Lotus Shows Love To A 90s Drama With New "Garmonbozia" Single

Steven Ellison is laying down a welcomed vocal performance on this track.

Flying Lotus is showing to love to the 90s mystery drama Twin Peaks with his new single, "Garmonbozia". According to Pitchfork, "Garmonbozia" is a creamed corn like dish that represents "pain and sorrow". We aren't really sure what that all means, as our knowledge on the show is limited. However, it seems that the Los Angeles, California singer, rapper, and producer has a lot of love for the program that ran for two seasons and was canceled in 1991. In fact, back in 2017, Flying Lotus remixed the TV show's theme. Also making this track extra special is that Steven Ellison (Flying Lotus) is laying down some blissful vocals.

The instrumental, which he handles too, is very synth/funk heavy. Overall, it has a Childish Gambino "Awaken, My Love!" feeling to it, but not in a cheap way. Lotus's keyboard work on this single is truly heavenly and it will leave you levitating by the end of it. Furthermore, this single is quite special because it's his first of the year. He had a busier 2023 thanks to his work with Smoke DZA on the Flying Objects EP and its eventual extended version. Currently, it's unclear whether or not this signifies the start of a new LP rollout. However, with the latest album being three years old, there's a chance Lotus finally ends the drought.

"Garmonbozia" - Flying Lotus

