Kids See Ghosts, Kanye West & Kid Cudi Duo LP, Surpasses 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

Ye and Kid Cudi's 2018 group album, Kids See Ghosts, remains a must-hear for fans. On Sunday (Dec. 29), it was revealed that the album has surpassed over a billion streams on Spotify. The seven-song collaboration was among the high-profile G.O.O.D. Music collection of albums from the Wyoming recordings. On the rise, Kid Cudi and Ye trailblazed a new style of hip-hop that is imitated in today's music. The album's highlights include collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Pusha T, and Yasiin Bey. Its hits are "Feel The Love," "Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2)," and "Reborn."
Kanye's production on the album vibrates with layered textures, confessional lyrics, and spiritual affirmations. The album's heart lies in Kid Cudi’s melodic depth and vulnerability. His voice shifts from headline-driven to deeply cathartic. Kids See Ghosts explores their personal battles with mental health and public controversy with raw honesty and an unmistakable synergy. Together, their dynamic creates a sense of release that resonates throughout the record.
Fans celebrated the new milestone on social media. "I wish to pray for days like this," commented a user on Instagram. About Ye's performance on the album, a user commented: "Imo, this album had Ye’s most underrated rapping performances." A user credited the album for saving mentality, commenting, "After realese from jail reborn cured my mentality."
While the duo haven't collaborated since 2018 due to beef. In August, Cudi revealed he wasn’t aware that "Gun to My Head," a bonus track from Kanye’s Vultures 2 album featuring Ty Dolla $ign and himself, had been released. A fan complimented his vocal performance on the track, prompting Cudi to reply: “It’s tasty. Hope Ye drops that one day.” This news left the Cleveland-born artist visibly surprised. “Where??? I wanna hear it. Forgot what it sounds like [crying face emoji]. I only heard it once at the listening event,” Cudi wrote. After learning the track was available for purchase on Kanye’s Yeezy website, though reportedly sold out, Cudi responded with humor: “What da hell is he doin??? Haha ima talk to him.”
