Kids See Ghosts, Kanye West & Kid Cudi Duo LP, Surpasses 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

Ye & Cudder's 2018 album achieves a new milestone.

Ye and Kid Cudi's 2018 group album, Kids See Ghosts, remains a must-hear for fans. On Sunday (Dec. 29), it was revealed that the album has surpassed over a billion streams on Spotify. The seven-song collaboration was among the high-profile G.O.O.D. Music collection of albums from the Wyoming recordings. On the rise, Kid Cudi and Ye trailblazed a new style of hip-hop that is imitated in today's music. The album's highlights include collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Pusha T, and Yasiin Bey. Its hits are "Feel The Love," "Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2)," and "Reborn."

Kanye's production on the album vibrates with layered textures, confessional lyrics, and spiritual affirmations. The album's heart lies in Kid Cudi’s melodic depth and vulnerability. His voice shifts from headline-driven to deeply cathartic. Kids See Ghosts explores their personal battles with mental health and public controversy with raw honesty and an unmistakable synergy. Together, their dynamic creates a sense of release that resonates throughout the record.

Ye & Kid Cudi's Kids See Ghosts Passes 1 Billion Streams

Fans celebrated the new milestone on social media. "I wish to pray for days like this," commented a user on Instagram. About Ye's performance on the album, a user commented: "Imo, this album had Ye’s most underrated rapping performances." A user credited the album for saving mentality, commenting, "After realese from jail reborn cured my mentality."