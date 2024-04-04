Stevie J Claims "This Is What A Real Diddy Party Looks Like"

Stevie J has been a key focal point throughout all of the allegations that have been leveled at Diddy. Overall, he has been named in some of the lawsuits. However, he has been quick to clap back at those who have made fun of him. For instance, he has been consistently calling out the likes of 50 Cent. The two have gone back and forth on Instagram, and it continues to get worse and worse. That said, Stevie J is holding close to his convictions, and he will not turn on Diddy, at least not right now.

A great example of this is the video that Stevie J posted on Instagram recently. Down below, you can see a video clip with the caption "this is what a real Diddy party looks like." Throughout the clip, you get to see numerous A-list celebrities in nice suits, having a good time. Jay-Z can be seen at the party, as can other big names like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Cardi B. Needless to say, Stevie J is trying to showcase that the Diddy parties are not as described on social media.

Stevie J Continues To Defend Diddy

As many fans pointed out on The Neighborhood Talk, the Diddy party allegations have mostly noted how it is the after parties that get out of hand. Meanwhile, the day parties are your standard rich people get-togethers. No matter what, there is a whole lot of intrigue behind this entire situation. After the raids on Diddy's home, there is this sense that something big could go down. However, at this time, Diddy has not been charged with anything.

