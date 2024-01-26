How Many Kids Does Stevie J Have?

In the world of music and entertainment, Stevie J has left a profound mark on Hip Hop. Renowned for his exceptional talents as a producer, DJ, and reality TV personality, he has navigated the landscapes of the industry with finesse. However, behind the scenes of his illustrious career lies a lesser-explored facet of his life: fatherhood. Stevie J is a proud father of several kids, but he has now gone viral following allegations of an unknown additional child. A woman recently took shots at the producer via Instagram, alleging that he got her pregnant and ghosted her. The claims of the now-deleted post are yet to be confirmed or denied, but if true, that would be his seventh child. In the meantime, Stevie J has six confirmed kids, and here they are.

Dorian Henderson-Jordan

Born on April 5, 1995, Dorian Henderson-Jordan is Stevie J’s eldest child. The 28-year-old is the first of two kids Stevie J welcomed in 1995, and his mother is Rhonda Henderson. Like his father, Dorian is building a career in the entertainment industry, and is a notable reality TV star. He has appeared in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Leave It To Stevie, and Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood. In addition to his career as a TV personality, Dorian is also pursuing a career in music. Despite some rough patches over the years, he seems to have a good relationship with his father. Dorian has a seven-year-old son named Zion, who is Stevie J’s first and only grandchild to date.

Sade Jordan

Sade Jordan was born to Stevie J and Felicia Stover on November 20, 1995. The first daughter of Stevie J and the second oldest of all his kids, Sade also has a loving relationship with her dad. Over the years, she has often featured on Stevie J’s Instagram. However, while he often tags her, Sade’s Instagram account is private. As a result, little is known about her online presence or social media life. Like Dorian, however, she also appeared on reality TV. She has starred in all three aforementioned shows her older brother also starred in.

Steven Jordan Jr.

The first of two kids shared by Stevie J and Carol Antoinette Bennett, Steven Jordan Jr. was born on March 2, 1997. At the time his parents had him, they were in a relationship. However, they later separated. Despite their breakup, Steven has spent ample time with his father since, and the two seem to have a healthy relationship. The 26-year-old has appeared on-screen, and briefly starred in the same three shows his older siblings appeared in. Additionally, Steven has an active social media presence and has almost 200k Instagram followers right now.

Savannah Jordan

Stevie J and Carol Antoinette Bennett welcomed the second of their two kids on November 24, 1998. Now 25 years old, Savannah Jordan has maintained a relationship with Stevie J through the years. Like he does with all his other children, the producer often features her on his Instagram account, with cute and doting captions. Although she is now quite grown, she seems to still be her daddy’s girl. With an Instagram following of 255k, Savannah stays active online. She also has a self-titled YouTube account where she has been posting videos since January 2023.

Eva Giselle Jordan

Stevie J became a father of five kids when Eva Giselle Jordan was born on December 12, 2009. The 14-year-old is shared by the DJ and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Mimi Faust. Being that she is in her early teens, she is one of two kids Stevie J has who are not yet grown. As such, he tirelessly dotes on her, and she is all over his Instagram. Eva Giselle has a personal Instagram account and has a very impressive 246k followers currently. Her account is rightfully managed by her parents and contains many cute photos that give glimpses into her life.

Bonnie Bella Hernandez

Stevie J welcomed the youngest of all his kids on December 28, 2016. Now 7 years old, Bonnie Bella Hernandez is shared by Stevie and another Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Joseline Hernandez. The producer proudly showcases her on his social media accounts, like he does with his other kids. Being that she is so young, not much is known about Bonnie Bella. Fans only get to see the youngster whenever either of her parents share a post featuring her.

