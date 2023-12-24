Stevie J Flexes Muscular Physique, Declares 50 "The New 30"

Stevie J showed that he's keeping himself fit in the wake of his split from Faith Evans. In a new video posted to social media, Stevie declared that "50 is the new 30" before pulling off his shirt to reveal a very muscular physique. However, fans were split in their reaction to the veteran producer. "50 is 50. Normalize growing old. It’s a blessing," one person noted. "50 is 50 af 😂😂. I’m maintaining it because health is wealth. But it’s definitely 50," added another.

Despite this, many people were praising Stevie as well. "People are gonna hate on this man for no reason. He look good for 50! Health is wealth! 💰," one fan said. "He looks good... he's corny but he looks good," someone else gently teased. "Being in shape is an age reversal baaaaaby! I’m a living witness. I look younger in my 40’s than I did in my 30’s," concurred another health-conscious individual. What do you think about Stevie J's fitness journey? Let us know in the comments.

Gunna Gets In Shape

However, Stevie J isn't the only person who has been on a health journey this year. Gunna was looking buff and toned in new backstage photos shared in October. The progress that Gunna has made in his public weight loss journey is very clear as he poses with regular producer Turbo. Gunna's new physique was very clear thanks to his tight tank top.

However, his secret to weight loss may be a surprising one. The rapper also revealed that sex has been key to his fitness journey. In an earlier conversation with TMZ, he explained that powerlifting and getting down have been the two main activities that have spurred his recent endeavors to get back in shape. While we can't speak to the sex part, the impact of the powerlifting is more than clear. Gunna has continued to use 2023 as a bounce back after his involvement in the YSL RICO trial at the end of last year.

