50 Cent Mocks TMZ After Selling Diddy Docuseries To Netflix

50 Cent had a busy May 21. The rapper has had a field day with the downfall of his fellow NY mogul, Diddy. He not only made fun of Diddy on social media, but he secured distribution for his anticipated documentary series on the mogul's various crimes. The docuseries, tentatively titled Diddy Do It, was bought by Netflix after a lengthy bidding war. A bidding war that 50 celebrated by poking fun at TMZ.

TMZ broke the news of the Netflix acquisition. They claimed that multiple networks and virtually all the streaming platforms were trying to purchase the docuseries, given how much attention the Diddy saga had gotten in the last few months. "[The] new Diddy docuseries will hit the streamer sooner than later," the outlet added. 50 Cent's decision to go with Netflix makes perfect sense, given the success that the platform has had with other true crime shows.

50 Cent Claimed His Diddy Series Is Better Than TMZ's

The rapper did not appreciate TMZ's coverage of the story, however. He reposted a screenshot of the article on his Instagram and noted that the outlet used a photo of him when he was noticeably heavier. His theory? TMZ is salty because they recently put a Diddy documentary of their own: The Downfall of Diddy. "TMZ use this fat boy picture of me because their doc went to Tubi LOL," he wrote on IG. "It’s ok guys we’re all making good television mines just happens to be the best."

50 Cent went on note that he may have to produce more episodes of his docuseries if more harrowing Diddy allegations surface. "Netflix wins the bidding war but if more victims keep coming out I’m gonna need more episodes," he added. This Instagram post comes only a few hours after the rapper reacted to the latest assault claims leveled at Diddy. A former model named Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit against Diddy for an alleged 2003 incident, and 50 once again blasted the Bad Boy founder. "This my last puffy post I think he might kill himself," he wrote. "I don’t want no parts of that." The rapper later deleted the post.

