Danity Kane's D Woods Recalls Feeling "Like A Piece Of Meat" While Dealing With Diddy

Former Danity Kane member D. Woods detailed her allegedly "troubling interactions" with Diddy while speaking with ABC News' Eva Pilgrim for a new interview. In doing so, she alleged that Diddy fostered a "verbally abusive work environment" for the iconic girl group. As for how that was the case, she explained: "He did it in different ways with all of us, you know, picking and prodding and just a way to chip and knock away, but then praise you."

From there, Pilgrim asked Woods how specifically the environment was "predatory." "Somebody constantly treating you like a piece of meat, only seeing, only valuing you for your sex appeal," Woods told the outlet. "In some of the environments, it was even scary to be by yourself." She also noted that she originally looked up to Diddy and viewed him as a “hero of our community" before working with him. As for what she'd say to him if she ran into him now, Woods said: "I honestly do not know, but I don't think you really have to say anything, as long as I'm holding my head up high and my shoulders back."

D Woods Speaks With "Good Morning America"

Diddy and his legal team have already vehemently denied the allegations. In a statement provided to People, they wrote: "These documentaries are rushing to cash in on the media circus surrounding Mr. Combs. The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims, many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context. By withholding this information, they made it impossible for Mr. Combs to present facts to counter these fabricated accusations. This production is clearly intended to present a one-sided and prejudicial narrative. As we've said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every publicity stunt or facially ridiculous claim. He has full confidence in the facts and the judicial process, where the truth will prevail: the accusations against him are pure fiction."