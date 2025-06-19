Diddy’s Ex-Publicist Admits He Missed Warning Signs Of His Alleged Crimes

BY Caroline Fisher 370 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Ex-Publicist Missed Signs Hip Hop News
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former PR strategist Rob Shuter recently wrote a personal essay for "The Hollywood Reporter," reflecting on his past proximity to Diddy.

In September of 2024, Diddy was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Last month, his federal trial began. So far, people from his past like Cassie, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more have testified. If convicted, he could be handed a lengthy prison sentence such as life behind bars.

On top of his criminal case, the Bad Boy founder is also currently facing several lawsuits from men and women accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. This week, Diddy's former publicist Rob Shuter wrote a personal essay for The Hollywood Reporter, reflecting on his past proximity to the mogul.

“With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs facing a cascade of allegations—including rape, sexual assault, sex trafficking and physical abuse—all of which he has denied, I’m left with a question I can no longer avoid: What’s more damning? Not knowing? Or not wanting to know?” he wrote, per AllHipHop.

He continued, claiming that while he didn't witness any of the alleged misconduct, it's possible that he ignored some red flags.

Read More: Cuba Gooding Jr Prays For Diddy And His Alleged Victims Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

Diddy Trial
NBA: Finals-Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors
Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy in attendance before game five of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“When I say I didn’t see the alleged behavior, I mean it,” he explained. “But I also understand the ways I may have refused to. That refusal didn’t come from malice. It came from ambition. From awe. From the seductive hum of being needed by someone the world adored. It’s astonishing what we’ll fail to see when fame is in the room.”

“What I was actually doing was managing a mirage," Shuter continued. "And like so many others in the entertainment ecosystem—agents, producers, stylists, executives, managers—I learned to look away.”

Diddy's trial is scheduled to pick back up again tomorrow, and his alleged former drug mule Brendan Paul is expected to take the stand.

Read More: Audio Of Cassie Allegedly Threatening To Kill An Escort Releases To The Public

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy Allegedly Told Cassie’s Friend He Was “The Devil” During Chilling Encounter 1404
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 64.4K
Diddy Trial Delay Sick Juror Hip Hop News Music Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial Faces Delay Due To Sick Juror 261
Diddy Accuser Alleged Injuries Evidence Hip Hop News Music Troubling Photos Of Diddy Accuser’s Alleged Injuries Submitted As Evidence Amid Trial 1.7K