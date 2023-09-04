Blueface And Jaidyn Alexis Celebrate Her Music Being Played At LIV Nightclub

More background information continues to surface around the whereabouts of Blueface and his partner, Jaidyn Alexis. If you have been following the whirlwind of events and headlines surrounding the rapper and both of his baby mamas, congratulations to you because there are so many things happening! But on a more serious note, many were wondering why Blueface was not in the delivery room with Chrisean Rock this past weekend. She just gave birth to their son, Chrisean Malone, on Sunday, September 3.

Reports came out that the hitmaker was simply out in Miami, Florida partying with his new girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis. Following that, another story sort of cleared up why Blueface was not there with Chrisean bedside. She tweeted that he was not invited to be with her and her family. She also says that he is “weird” and essentially wants nothing to do with him anymore. Rock said, “None of you weird a** ppl ain’t finna be around my son. I’m all he got I’ma do everything I can to protect him from hate and jealousy or anything. His name is Chrisean and he will be loved n respected [100 emoji].”

Blueface And Jaidyn Are Having A Blast: Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blueface (@bluefasebabyy)

Clearly, this does not bother Blueface. He and Jaidyn were out having a great time at the popular LIV, a nightclub in Miami. In the first of four videos from Blueface’s Instagram account, he shares a video of him and Jaidyn turning up to her latest single, “Workout.” Blueface says in the second video, “I sound zesty as hell for singing her song though. But I’m really your number one fan.” The third video shows him, Jaidyn, and Migos member Quavo, singing along to the trio’s hit song, “Cocoon.” Finally, in the fourth clip, Blueface is performing “Thotiana” while presumably sending kisses and a heart to Jaidyn who could be behind the camera up in the stands.

What are your initial thoughts on these videos with Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis? Do you think the rapper is ready to totally move forward with Jaidyn? Does this alleviate some of the negative connotations that Blueface was not at the birth of Chrisean’s son? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

