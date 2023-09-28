Lil Baby Tells Man To Never Touch Him Again, Shouts Out His Brand Anyway

Over these last five years, Lil Baby has exploded in terms of his celebrity. Overall, there are very good reasons for this. After all, he is one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Moreover, he has proven to be someone who doesn't mind engaging in fan service. He is one of the more accessible celebrities out there, even if his celebrity might be intimidating to some people. Considering just how good his music has been, we doubt that celebrity will diminish, anytime soon.

Unfortunately, when you are a celebrity, there are always tons of people looking to take advantage. There are people out there who want all sorts of shoutouts. Moreover, there are those who think they are entitled to your attention. Some of these people also think they can just grab at you and invade your personal space. Lil Baby has dealt with this on occasion, and it actually happened very recently. The encounter was posted online and has begun going viral.

Lil Baby Does The Man A Favor

As you can see, Lil Baby is standing outside where he is surrounded by his security. While walking away, one man behind the camera reaches out and touches the rapper while asking for a shoutout. Baby was quick to tell the man to never touch him again. However, he did note that he was still down to do the shoutout. Subsequently, he called out the man's business while smiling for the camera. He then walked away, and the business owner was able to get what he wanted.

Most artists would have just walked away from the situation. However, Lil Baby decided to give the man a break. Let us know what you would have done in his position. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest news from the biggest artists.

