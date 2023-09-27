Lil Baby Shares His Winnings After Gambling

Like a lot of rappers, Lil Baby clearly enjoys gambling. While it's unclear what exactly he was playing, he recently shared his results to Instagram. Earlier this week he took to his story to show the results of a gambling session in the form of stacks of cash he left with. "Gambling until 3 pm is disturbing though," he captioned the picture. Despite the big payday he clearly didn't make as much as he wanted. "I wanted a m but this will do just as fine," he said in another caption on top of the post.

Fans in the comments were pretty skeptical of how he came away with his big payday. "Yeah and he prolly hadda spend a M just to win that 100k," one of the top comments reads. Others agree leaving comments like "bro prolly spent above 200k tryna win dat," and "He basically won $100." Other fans cracked jokes at his word choice in the captions. It isn't the only time recently Baby has caught some strays on social media. Check out the entire post below.

Lil Baby Sparks Fan Interest With Gambling Post

Earlier this week a video started making the rounds of Lil Baby firing some practice shots at a firing range. Unfortunately for him, the video ultimately seemed to backfire and it resulted in a lot of hilarious reactions from fans. Many online criticized his firing stance and the fact that an instructor had to keep him from knocking himself over while firing a rifle.

Lil Baby is also just moving on from a beef with Blueface. After the pair seemed to take some subtle shots at each other on social media and in music videos, it could have escalated into all-out beef. But Baby himself put it to rest when he shared praise for Blueface online and claimed that he's done having opps. What do you think of Lil Baby sharing his gambling winnings to Instagram? Let us know in the comment section below.

