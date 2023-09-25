Lil Baby Fan Puts On A Terrific Performance Rapping One Of His Songs: Watch

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby has been going through quite a rough stretch of events over the past few weeks. It all started back at one of his concerts in Memphis at the beginning of September. The show ended with a fan being sent to the hospital after being severely shot by a man who is still on the loose. The man who was shot at is now doing okay and healing as of about a week ago. It also forced the Georgia rapper to cancel the following show in Kentucky as well.

Following that, a fan checked out on him after her VIP experience was not what she thought it would be. The female fan was trying to get Baby's attention, but he did appreciate the unwarranted touch. He responded to her by saying, "don't touch me." Justified in his response or not, the fan was very displeased and responded to it all. "Yall can have @LilBaby i mean i respect ppl privacy but im a fan i just fanned out at the moment. i paid for front row seats and VIP at the after party for this?! i thought he was humble but "don't touch me" is wildddddddddd! He lost my support."

This Young Lil Baby Went Off!

The string of bad events at concerts comes to a close for now, though. Lil Baby was putting on a show for the Adidas Basketball Anthony Edwards 'AE 1' Launch Event in Atlanta. He performed in front of some die-hard fans with quite a few young kids in attendance. In the video from theneighborhoodtalk, the rapper is playing "Freestyle" and he hands the mic to a young girl who makes the most of her opportunity. She does not miss a word as she screams her little heart out and Lil Baby initiates a wholesome hug with the fan. He cannot help but smile and I am sure with everything going on, he felt a little bit happier deep down.

What are your initial thoughts on this Lil Baby fan going bar for bar on his hit song "Freestyle?" Do you think it was okay for him to be performing shortly after his last concert's incident? How do you think he has been handling that tragic event? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Lil Baby, as well as the rest of the music world.

