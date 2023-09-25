Lil Baby Roasted By Fans Online For Gun Video

Over the weekend a strange video went viral of Lil Baby at a shooting range where he shows off some less than stellar form while taking practice shots. While many online pointed out how strange and kind of humorous the video is, others took a more technical approach to breaking it down. Fans in the know pointed out his bad form, which nearly caused him to fall over. They also pointed out that the only thing keeping him from losing his balance completely was the instructor who puts his hand on Baby's back. Check out the video in its entirety below.

This hasn't been the only viral moment for Lil Baby recently. The rapper has been embroiled in a bit of a minor beef with Blueface recently. It began mostly casually with fans making theories about subliminal shots taken in music videos or tweets. But even after it seemed to go more mainstream the pair avoided any direct shots at each other. That's why it was no surprise over the weekend when Baby shouted Blue out for easing up on Chrisean Rock and mentioned that he was done having opps.

Lil Baby At The Firing Range

Earlier this month, Lil Baby had a concert in Memphis that nearly resulted in a tragedy. A shooting erupted in the audience that resulted in one fan going to the hospital. While the fan shared a few update videos from his hospita stay, Baby was pretty quiet on the incident. Aside from promising fans online a refund for their tickets, he hasn't done much to acknowledge the situation. The only comments from artists playing at the show came from GloRilla, who is a Memphis native herself.

Fans React

As you'd expect there were plenty of people online making jokes at Baby's expense. These are some of the funniest and most popular viral reactions to the new video of the rapper at the shooting range. What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comment section below.

