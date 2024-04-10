Young Thug Trial: State Witness Becomes Uncooperative During Questioning

It's the most recent in a series of witness blunders in the trial.

BYLavender Alexandria
Link Copied to Clipboard!
714 Views
Young Thug Performs At L'Eden By Perrier-Jouët In Miami Beach

The newest developments in the Young Thug trial over the past few weeks have further deteriorated the reputation of the trial online. During a run of stories in March one witness claimed that he was being threatened and just a few days later another claimed he was so high on the stand he might fall asleep. The defense calculated that with the extensive list of witnesses presented by the prosecution, the trial could last until 2027. The judge responded this week by dropping some people from the witness list including Lil Wayne.

Now there's yet another issue with a state witness. Yesterday, D'Angelo White was called to the stand in order to give some context to Thug's origins. But once they began asking questions that directly related to Thug, White became uncooperative. He repeatedly had to ask what the questions had to do with him before eventually shutting down completely. After that almost any questions he was asked he responded with "I shouldn't be here." Check out the full day of court proceedings below.

Read More: Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Relationship Timeline

Witness In The Young Thug Trial Stops Answering Questions

The witness issues in the case haven't slowed down in recent weeks. Earlier this month a female witness alleged that a Fulton County investigator sexually harassed her. Just a few days later a different investigator from the trial was caught sharing inappropriate text messages with one of the witnesses in the trial. Thug's defense called the move an attempt to score favoritism in their testimony.

Last week, Young Thug appeared on a highly-anticipated new song. Lil Wayne dropped the track "Bless," the lead single from his upcoming album. The song has already racked up more than a million streams on Spotify in less than a week since it dropped. What do you think of even more issues spawning from a state witness in the Young Thug RICO trial? Do you think the witness list needs to be cut down so the trial doesn't last as long? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Young Thug's Apparent Weight Gain Goes Viral

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNKMusicYoung Thug Trial: Lead Prosecutor Will Remain On The Case After Judge's New Ruling
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red CarpetMusicYoung Thug Trial: State Witness Claims He's So High He Might Fall Asleep
Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNKMusicYoung Thug Trial: DA Investigator Caught Flirting With Female Witness Via Text
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; GreetMusicYoung Thug's YSL RICO Trial Could Go Until 2027, Attorney Claims