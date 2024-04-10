Young Thug Trial: State Witness Becomes Uncooperative During Questioning

The newest developments in the Young Thug trial over the past few weeks have further deteriorated the reputation of the trial online. During a run of stories in March one witness claimed that he was being threatened and just a few days later another claimed he was so high on the stand he might fall asleep. The defense calculated that with the extensive list of witnesses presented by the prosecution, the trial could last until 2027. The judge responded this week by dropping some people from the witness list including Lil Wayne.

Now there's yet another issue with a state witness. Yesterday, D'Angelo White was called to the stand in order to give some context to Thug's origins. But once they began asking questions that directly related to Thug, White became uncooperative. He repeatedly had to ask what the questions had to do with him before eventually shutting down completely. After that almost any questions he was asked he responded with "I shouldn't be here." Check out the full day of court proceedings below.

Witness In The Young Thug Trial Stops Answering Questions

The witness issues in the case haven't slowed down in recent weeks. Earlier this month a female witness alleged that a Fulton County investigator sexually harassed her. Just a few days later a different investigator from the trial was caught sharing inappropriate text messages with one of the witnesses in the trial. Thug's defense called the move an attempt to score favoritism in their testimony.

Last week, Young Thug appeared on a highly-anticipated new song. Lil Wayne dropped the track "Bless," the lead single from his upcoming album. The song has already racked up more than a million streams on Spotify in less than a week since it dropped. What do you think of even more issues spawning from a state witness in the Young Thug RICO trial? Do you think the witness list needs to be cut down so the trial doesn't last as long? Let us know in the comment section below.

