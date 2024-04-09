Young Thug Trial: DA Investigator Caught Flirting With Female Witness Via Text

The Young Thug is once again showing that there's far more wrong going on within it that has nothing to do with the subject of the trial itself. Moreover, the court recently saw text message exchanges between an investigator from the Fulton County District Attorney's office and a female witness. Specifically, Investigator Rasheed Hamilton flirted with this woman, whom authorities arrested in order to get her to testify last month after she refused to cooperate, and following complaints, Thugger's lawyers were able to obtain these messages. She testified that Hamilton harassed her in the same conversation in which they discussed the possibility of becoming a witness against the YSL collective's six remaining defendants.

Furthermore, this pattern highlights the poor treatment of this witness throughout this process, as her testimony saw her claim that she was forced to testify despite her mental health struggles. In addition, there was also a dispute over whether or not the witness expressed to tell the judge he "can kiss her a**," which prosecutors stand by. However, Young Thug's defense argued on Monday (April 8) that this wasn't the case, and that she complained about this harassment and requested a call with the judge. Text message exchanges also emerged between the witness and Adriane Love, the Chief Deputy D.A. and the lead prosecutor in this case, which weren't as bad as Hamilton's advances but still suggested foul play, the defense believes.

Young Thug Trial Tackles Inappropriate Flirting From Investigator To Witness

Young Thug's lawyer Keith Adams believes that Love's personal messages to the witness indicate an unabashed attempt to win a witness' favor in a criminal prosecution. The opposing side found these messages to be irrelevant to the trial, and simply niceties. Still, it seems like Judge Ural Glanville will not find these messages to be of much relevance, as Love was permitted to stay as lead prosecutor despite the rapper's attorney, Brian Steel, questioning her witness interactions. What should've been a one or two-day testimony became so much more due to issues between the defense and the prosecution.

Meanwhile, this also follows complaints against the judge's alleged bias from the defensive side. While this trial seems no closer to a resolution, we fear that this is only the beginning. Hopefully one day, some bond or bail can fall on the cards. For more news and the latest updates on the Young Thug trial, come back to HNHH.

