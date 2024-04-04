Young Thug Trial: Witness Alleges Fulton County Investigator Sexually Harassed Her

The YSL case continues to be disastrous on all fronts.

Overall, the Young Thug trial has been a bit of a mess. The prosecution has come across as wholly unprepared. Meanwhile, there are reports that this trial could go for another three years. Ultimately, it has been sad to see Thugger in this position. Fans want him to come home, but that doesn't seem like it's going to happen anytime soon. Furthermore, with the reports of this trial going on for a long time, his rights to a speedy trial are seemingly being compromised. However, things got even more complicated during the 50th day of the trial, on Wednesday.

According to Fox 5, a witness for the trial alleged that an investigator within the Fulton County DA's office "sexually harassed" her. Thug's lawyer Keith Adams was cross-examining the witness on the stand, when he brought up the alleged sexual harassment. "You told us when you were back there that you didn't want to come and see him because he had sexually harassed you," Adams explained. The witness agreed with the statement, and also seemingly confirmed that the investigator allegedly wanted to date her.

Young Thug Trial Moves Forward

The woman also went on to confirm an alleged story about how the investigator had her come to a restaurant with her son. He subsequently said that after the trial, he would be willing to take her out on a date. Overall, the witness was at the trial because she allegedly had her apartment robbed by Young Thug in 2013. She was refusing to appear for the trial at first, which led to her arrest. Now, she is free, however, it is clear that these proceedings have left her in a distressed state.

