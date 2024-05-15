Roddy Ricch Cosigns Gunna's New Album Despite Mixed Reactions

Roddy Ricch Headlines SECRET SESH X SAC NFT Event
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Roddy Ricch performs onstage during Roddy Ricch Headlines SECRET SESH X SAC NFT Event on May 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

He appears on the track "let it breathe" from the project.

Earlier this month, Gunna released his new album One Of Wun. After months of teasing the project and promising big things, the 20-track record arrived around a year after his previous project dropped in 2023. The album features appearances from Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges, and most notably, Roddy Ricch. Roddy's appearance on the record is exactly why it's no surprise that he's cosigning the album and Gunna himself on social media. That comes despite the fact that the new album has left fans, critics, and even fellow rappers divided.

Roddy reposted a video of Gunna to his Instagram story with the caption "the kid that did!" He also pulled up in the comment with a "P" emoji, which has been one of Gunna's signatures since the hit song "Pushin P" dropped in early 2022. Gunna and Roddy have collaborated numerous times over the years appearing on a number of each other's album and remixes. Perhaps most notably one of Gunna's fan-favorite cuts from his 2020 album Wunna, "COOLER THAN A B*TCH" featured an appearance from Roddy. Check out his newest cosign of one of his frequent collaborators below.

Roddy Ricch Shouts Out Gunna's New Album

A few weeks ago, Gunna promised TMZ that his new album would hit number one on the Billboard 200, but the early projections don't seem likely. The first projections for the record expect it to sell between 60-65k copies in its first week. That's enough for a top 10 debut and maybe even a top 5, but will likely end up well short of the top spot. It's also a step back from Gunna's new album last year which pushed 85k copies in its first week on the way to a number 3 debut.

What do you think of Roddy Ricch shouting out Gunna's new album, which he lends a featured verse to? Do you think the numbers Gunna's new album is expected to sell in its first week are underwhelming given what he promised? Let us know in the comment section below.

