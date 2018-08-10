pushed back
- MusicQuavo Pushes "Rocket Power" Release Date Back To August 18"We gotta run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch," the former Migo wrote on Twitter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Mac Miller Documentary Has Been Put On Hold IndefinitelyThe upcoming Mac Miller documentary has been shelved, as per his family's wishes. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYG's "4REAL 4REAL" Release Date Pushed Back AgainYG came through with a new single today but the album has been pushed back.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDonald Glover's "Atlanta" Probably Won't Come This Year, FX SaysFX's "Atlanta" has been pushed back.By Aron A.
- MusicJuelz Santana Wants To Push Back Prison Sentence To Attend Tyler Perry's ReunionJuelz Santana is attempting to push back his sentence by a month.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJordan Peele's "Us" Horror-Blockbuster Has Been Pushed Back"Us" was pushed back so it could headline the Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.By Devin Ch
- MusicMurda Beatz Suggests He Might Leak 6ix9ine's "DUMMY BOY"Murda Beatz apparently has the entire album.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's "DUMMY BOY" Release Date Reportedly Pushed BackTekashi 6ix9ine's upcoming project has been delayed following federal charges.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Postpones 4 Shows On "Astroworld" Tour Due To "Production Issues"Fans in Tampa, Hartford, Milwaukee and Cleveland will have to wait a bit longer to rage with Travis Scott.By Aron A.
- NewsDr. Dre Caused Busta Rhymes Album Delay: "Welcome To Aftermath, N*gga"The rapper was placed in an unusual position with his old collaborator.By Zaynab
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Delays New Album "To Make Sure Everything Is Perfect"Ski Mask delays his next week, in a week where his buzz grew exponentially on social media.By Devin Ch
- MusicMethod Man's "Meth Lab II" Has Reportedly Been DelayedMethod Man fans are going to have to wait a little longer. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Pump Reportedly Losing Over $1 Million In Cancelled Shows As He Heads For JailThe cancelled dates come at a high cost.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake & Migos Tour Start Date Pushed Back AgainThe start date for the "Aubrey and The Three Migos" tour faces another postponement.By Aron A.