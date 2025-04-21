Roddy Ricch Sparks Nasty Back-And-Forth With His Son's Mother After Not Including Him In Easter Photoshoot

Roddy Ricch and his ex-partner, Alexandra Kiser, have joint custody of their children, but that didn't happen amicably.

Roddy Ricch maybe could have had a better Easter Sunday as the mother of his son, Alexandra Kiser, ignited a feud this weekend. It revolves around their son, reportedly named Kadence, who was welcomed into the world back in April 2020. The West Coast rapper celebrated the Christian holiday with his two kids as evidenced by some adorable photos with his daughter whose name is presumably Navy.

Before continuing, though, it's worth pointing out that his baby girl has seemingly been kept a secret. Some fans in his comments section were absolutely shocked. "Wtffff he had another child bruhhhh," one user wrote in part. It's also unclear as to who the mother of the girl is. Maybe will learn more on his upcoming album (more on that later).

But as for the issue at hand between Roddy and Alexandra, the latter is furious over the fact that their son was nowhere to be found in the Easter post. She took to her Instagram Story, as reported by The Shade Room, and unleashed on the 26-year-old father.

Roddy Ricch THE NAVY ALBUM

However, Roddy was the first to speak on the matter. Numerous others under his post were badgering him about not including Kadence at all. "Why you didn’t post the pictures with your son too??"

Ricch exploded on the uninformed, disrespectful, and entitled users who felt they deserved answers or criticized his parenting. You can view his IG Story post above, but basically, Kadence has autism. With all of the camera flashes and bright lights, Ricch didn't feel comfortable sharing those to social media due to the "overstimulation."

Moreover, he dispelled the idea that he doesn't love Kadence as much as his daughter, and that he didn't throw his son a birthday party. "YES, I THREW MY SON A BIRTHDAY PARTY WITH MY ENTIRE FAMILY PRESENT. NO, I DID NOT SHARE THE MOMENT ONLINE BECAUSE IT WAS ALSO THE SECOND TIME MY KIDS WERE IN THE SAME SETTING," he typed.

He then concluded by saying, "YES, I PROVIDE FOR BOTH OF MY KIDS. NO, I DO NOT GIVE A F*CK IF YOU BELIEVE IT. NO, I DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT MY RESPONSIBILITIES. YES, I AM TIRED OF THIS SITUATION. HAPPY EASTER! - RODDY RICCH."

However, Alexandra didn't buy his explanation one bit and claimed to have receipts of what actually happened. In summary, he barely did anything for Kadence's cake day, didn't post the pictures because he didn't pose "like a robot," and was late to the aforementioned party as well.

Overall, their co-parenting has not been the smoothest, to say the least. We may hear more about it on his next project, THE NAVY ALBUM. The date remains in limbo, though. December 6, 2024 was the initial date. Instead, it's looking like July 18 will be when it drops.

