Drake Trolls Fan He Spotted Sleeping At Milwaukee Show

It appears that Drake’s It’s All a Blur show in Milwaukee was an especially wild time. After coming out to the stage, Drake made a wild claim about who was meant to walk him out. Drizzy said that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was meant to do it but that the Greek NBA icon was on “vacation”. In actuality, Giannis was in Greece preparing for the FIBA World Cup later this month.

Later in the show, the Toronto rapper noticed that one fan had managed to fall asleep. In response, Drake began singing louder and louder until the fan woke up to Drizzy singing directly at him and thousands of fans laughing hysterically. However, he wasn’t the only person who got trolled during the performance. Drake also delivered a hilarious backhanded compliment to another fan. The 6 God said the fan looked great “even though you’re wearing Yeezys.”

It’s All A Blur Tour Continues To Be Wild

However, the Milwaukee shenanigans are just the latest headlines in a truly wild tour from Drake. After starting nearly a month after it was supposed to, Drake’s had phones and bras thrown at him while also having fans face-plant at his guest stars. Meanwhile, the Kentucky Wildcats are training on his personal court. In short, it’s a very exciting time to be Drake. And that’s not getting into how he reignited his beef with Anna Wintour during his Boston shows. Fans spotted a giant, unflattering hologram of Wintour’s head multiple times during the concert.

Meanwhile, off the stage, Drake has tried to hook Bobbi Althoff up with his boy Smiley. He has also linked up with Kiyan Anthony. Oh, and he also chowed down on a random Uncrustable at one point. It feels like a tour stop doesn’t go by without Drake pulling at least one headline. Granted, a lot of them are about the bras that have been thrown onto the stage but regardless. The tour is set to continue until October, so there’s plenty more time for wild headlines. What’s been your favorite moment so far?

