Drake Snacks On An Uncrustable In The Middle Of His Performance: Watch

Drake has been having a lot of fun on his tour. The “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage has been taken the Canadian megastar all across North America. The tour started off in Chicago before heading up to Montreal and then back down into the United States. The artist had a recent string of performances in Philadelphia, and they were packed with some great moments. In fact, it has felt like every single night of the tour has led to some sort of viral moment. For Drizzy, this has led to even more ticket sales.

So far, Drake has been breaking some records on this tour. You can’t help but admire what he is doing here, especially at this point in his career. He has yet to fall off, and overall, it feels like he never will. He’s approaching 40 years of age, and he continues to crank out the hits. Moreover, he has a new album on the way that is likely going to be a massive commercial success. Simply put, Drizzy cannot lose right now. There is no amount of thinkpieces that will change that.

Drake Was Hungry

During his most recent show, Drake went over to the DJ section, where he typically performs his tracks from Honestly, Nevermind. It is here where he takes a bit of a break and treats the arena like a club. Consequently, he has some free time to do as he pleases. In the video clip above, Drake was a bit hungry during this performance. As a result, he was able to secure himself an Uncrustable. He ate with pride all while looking at the camera. It made for a subtle yet hilarious moment and it eventually went viral on social media.

As the tour goes on, moments like these will continue to live on. We’re just excited to see what Drizzy decides to do next during his performance. No matter what, we’re sure plenty of bras will be part of the festivities. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed.

