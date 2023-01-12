Nicki Minaj is one of the biggest stars in the world. Her music is certainly iconic, and the imagery that goes along with her art is just as popular. Whenever Minaj drops a music video or some sort of visual, fans subsequently go nuts. Overall, her vision and talent are what have gotten her so far.

Having said all of that, it should come as no surprise that Minaj has come through with various collaborations over the years. Brands are always trying to work with her, including in the sneaker world. For instance, Nicki was working with Jordan Brand throughout the 2010s.

Rapper Nicki Minaj is seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Nicki Minaj x Air Jordan 6 Low

As it turns out, amid her rollout for the 2014 album The Pinkprint, Minaj had numerous Jordans made in tribute. These models never hit retailers, however, there are a few collectors who got their hands on them. Among these models was an Air Jordan 6 Low in “Barbie Pink.”

Below, you can actually see these samples thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @englishsole. It is always fun when these shoes resurface online as they are a piece of history. As you can see, the shoe begins with a white leather upper. Subsequently, we get some purple and pink highlights that truly make the shoe pop.

Overall, this is a very cool colorway that isn’t exactly for everybody. There is no doubt that pink shoes can be polarizing, especially with such an iconic silhouette. Regardless, there are certainly a few people out there who would be excited to grab these if they were made available.

Let us know what you think of this Nicki Minaj sample, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

[Via]