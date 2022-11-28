Drake is the biggest artist in the world right now. Sure, Taylor Swift might beat him in sales, but Drake is much bigger than his music. He is someone who is involved in numerous businesses. Additionally, he has his very own line with Nike called NOCTA.

If you have been following this website, you would know that Drake is dropping a Certified Lover Boy-inspired Nike Air Force 1 Low. This shoe is particularly special as it contains the words “Love You Forever” on the midsole. Overall, it is a nice offering that Drake fans will love.

Drake Delivers Special Message

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Drake showcased some new images of his latest shoe. In fact, he also offered some additional materials. For instance, he showcased the children’s book Love You Forever by Robert Munsch. This was meant to be a reference to the love and adoration his mother Sandra Graham showed him as a child.

Furthermore, Drake wrote a kind message to his mom on Instagram, saying “Love You Forever AF1 dedicated to my incredible mother and our favourite book. @nike @officialnocta.” Within the packaging for this shoe, Drake also had a second message to his mom, which read “For my mother, Your perennial care and nurturing is never lost on me. This book is the time capsule of our love. I long for the days when it was this simple. — Aubrey.”

As for the actual shoe, this model is a take on the triple-white Nike Air Force 1 Low that has become so iconic. Drake certainly does a great job with this thing, although we’re sure fans were going to love these, regardless.

Release Details

Overall, this is a cool Nike collaboration that is set to drop on Friday, December 2nd for a price of $160 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

