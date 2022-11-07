Air Jordan 5 fans have been blessed with some truly amazing sneakers over the last few years. In 2020, the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary, and this led to numerous releases. From retros to fresh new colorways, fans got plenty of sneakers to be excited about.

The Jordan 5 is a shoe that has always been popular, and it continues to grow an impressive library. Even celebrities love the shoe. For instance, in the image below, you can see Justin Timberlake wearing the Air Jordan 5 on a red carpet back in 2018.

Justin Timberlake, shoe detail, attends the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

In 2023, Jumpman is coming through with some gems, especially in regard to the Air Jordan 5. Fans are excited about these kicks, and Instagram sneaker insiders like @zsneakerheadz are already providing some teasers.

Air Jordan 5 “Craft”

Speaking of those teasers, @zsneakerheadz has a new photoshop rendering for the Air Jordan 5 “Craft.” In the Instagram post below, you can see how this shoe begins with a grey leather upper. From there, beige is found on the side and near the laces. Lastly, we get a flashy shade of orange on the midsole, in the form of shark teeth.

Overall, this is a shoe that fans are definitely going to be interested in. It is a color scheme we haven’t seen from the Air Jordan 5, and it looks perfect for the Summer. The colorway is listed as “Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange/Flat Pewter/Sail” which are all hues that pique curiosity.

Release Rumors

It has been reported that this shoe will release on June 17th of 2023 for a price of $210 USD. It is a release date that has not been confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates. Additionally, be sure to let us know how you feel about these, in the comments below.

